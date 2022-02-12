Invesco Ltd. Has $255.55 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Garmin worth $255,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Garmin stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.54.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

