Invesco Ltd. Has $257.13 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of TransUnion worth $257,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

TRU opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

