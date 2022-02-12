Invesco Ltd. Has $288.47 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $288,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

TSM opened at $121.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $627.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

