Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.63% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $242,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

