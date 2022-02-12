Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 438,892 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Kinder Morgan worth $261,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.