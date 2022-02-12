Invesco Ltd. Purchases 116,915 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.13% of Atmos Energy worth $245,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,589,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATO stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

