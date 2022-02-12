Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 613,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.30% of Targa Resources worth $258,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 143,557 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.