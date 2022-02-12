Invesco Ltd. Sells 25,482 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Moody’s worth $256,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

