Invesco Ltd. Sells 361,160 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.02% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $271,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

