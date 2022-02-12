Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,623,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.15% of Flowserve worth $277,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NYSE:FLS opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

