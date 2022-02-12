Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.45% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $260,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR opened at $145.38 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

