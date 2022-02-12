Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.10

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.10 and traded as low as $51.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF shares last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 16,700 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)
