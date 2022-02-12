Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $378.12

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 378.12 ($5.11) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.87). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.87), with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.12. The company has a market capitalization of £677.71 million and a PE ratio of -39.13.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

