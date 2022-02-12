iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the January 15th total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of USIG stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
