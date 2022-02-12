iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the January 15th total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.