Ispolink (ISP) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $4.02 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

