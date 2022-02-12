IXT (IXT) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. IXT has a total market capitalization of $359,476.56 and approximately $160.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IXT has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00104473 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (IXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

