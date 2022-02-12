Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.67.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $143.61 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,370,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

