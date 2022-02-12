JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.74

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.74 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.56). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 546,075 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.74. The stock has a market cap of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

