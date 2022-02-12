JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.74

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.74 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.56). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 546,075 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.74. The stock has a market cap of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40.
About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)
