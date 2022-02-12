JOE Price Down 15.3% This Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. JOE has a market capitalization of $205.36 million and $25.48 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002881 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.62 or 0.06909505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.33 or 1.00172047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047315 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00049246 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 167,804,907 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

