Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.50. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 16,196 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.08.
Jones Soda Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSDA)
