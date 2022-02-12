Kadena (KDA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Billion

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $86.19 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00017382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.87 or 0.06833661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.44 or 1.00321107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,816,066 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

