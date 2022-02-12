Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.61. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 7,324 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 190.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

