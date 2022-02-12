Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.40 and traded as high as C$5.55. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 522,092 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.