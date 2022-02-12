KeyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $52,618.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $52,618.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.45 or 0.06835732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.82 or 0.99877566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00049453 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

