Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 233,131,416 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.33.
Kodal Minerals Company Profile (LON:KOD)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.