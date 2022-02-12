KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.42

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.42 and traded as high as C$10.59. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.45, with a volume of 10,947 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.20.

The company has a market cap of C$103.03 million and a P/E ratio of -15.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.42.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

