Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.36

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.36 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.19). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 14.63 ($0.20), with a volume of 935,179 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.16 million and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.34.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.