K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.42

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.42 ($16.57) and traded as high as €20.53 ($23.60). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €20.41 ($23.46), with a volume of 1,786,599 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.42.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.