KZ Cash Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $2,723.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010105 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00351497 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 176.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001640 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars.

