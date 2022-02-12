Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.73

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.73 and traded as high as C$44.71. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$44.24, with a volume of 359,836 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

