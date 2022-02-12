Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.22

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$165.22 and traded as low as C$150.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$152.78, with a volume of 2,555 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$165.22.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

