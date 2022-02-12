Lead Wallet Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $42,508.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

