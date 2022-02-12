Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.80

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.80 and traded as high as $35.38. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 43,896 shares changing hands.

LEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 83.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.