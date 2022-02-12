Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.59% of Life Storage worth $243,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.38. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 141.34%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

