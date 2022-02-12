Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $837.50 Million

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $127.01 or 0.00299052 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.84 billion and approximately $837.50 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,625,194 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

