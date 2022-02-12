Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0468 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $390,317.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,147,061 coins and its circulating supply is 23,071,635 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

