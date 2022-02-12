Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $534,298.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $534,298.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 398.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,149,578 coins and its circulating supply is 23,074,152 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

