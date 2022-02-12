L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.67.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($494.25) to €450.00 ($517.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

