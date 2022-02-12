LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $635.33.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($988.51) to €900.00 ($1,034.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($873.56) to €820.00 ($942.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Erste Group raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $124.26 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

