Mariner LLC Acquires 13,433 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mariner LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

OKE stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

