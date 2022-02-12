Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 1,306,078 Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,306,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP opened at $3.48 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

