Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,392 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

