Mariner LLC Buys 2,681 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 127.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,056,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,700,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

