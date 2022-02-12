Mariner LLC Buys 38,978 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,978 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

