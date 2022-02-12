Mariner LLC Buys 45,568 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,568 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

