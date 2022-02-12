Mariner LLC Buys 7,445 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

