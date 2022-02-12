Mariner LLC Buys 80,164 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 51.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 338,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.