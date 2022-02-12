Mariner LLC Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

