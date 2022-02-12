Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of FS KKR Capital worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

