Mariner LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.